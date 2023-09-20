Coach Matt LaFleur said Watson (hamstring) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Since Watson popped up on the Packers' first injury report of the season, he sat out Weeks 1 and 2 as he tended to a hamstring issue. Despite the lack of game action, he logged a limited session last Friday and took part in individual drills Wednesday, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. The uptick in activity level is a positive sign for Watson's potential to make his season debut Sunday against the Saints, but his workload Thursday and Friday likely will determine whether he heads into the weekend with a designation.