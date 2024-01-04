Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Watson (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Watson isn't yet in the clear for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Bears, but he's put himself in a good position to end his four-game absence this weekend after practicing in a limited fashion Wednesday and Thursday. With a wild-card spot on the line in Week 18, quarterback Jordan Love could have close to his full complement of offensive weapons available. In addition to Watson, fellow wideouts Jayden Reed (chest) and Dontayvion Wicks (chest), tight end Luke Musgrave (kidney) and running back Aaron Jones (knee/finger) have also opened the week with a pair of limited practices and seem to be trending toward playing Sunday.