Watson (knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Watson has been limited in practice the past two weeks, but the ever elusive full session has yet to occur as he puts the finishing touches on his recovery from the torn ACL that he suffered in his right knee Week 18 of last season. Coach Matt LaFleur said, "We'll see," when asked if Watson is set to return Sunday at Arizona, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. If Watson isn't ruled out on Friday's injury report, the Packers will have until Saturday afternoon to activate him from the reserve/PUP list, which would give him a chance to play this weekend.