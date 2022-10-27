Watson (hamstring) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Fellow wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) also had a cap on his reps for a second consecutive session, while Allen Lazard relayed to Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette on Thursday that he's unlikely to be active Sunday at Buffalo. If Watson and/or Watkins are able to suit up this weekend, they'll join rookie fourth-rounder Romeo Doubs as the primary options at the position for quarterback Aaron Rodgers (right thumb).
