Watson (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday.

Watson now has strung together four consecutive capped sessions going back to last week since the Packers designated him to return from the reserve/PUP list. He wasn't cleared to suit up this past Sunday against the Bengals, and his status remains up in the air in advance of a Week 7 visit to Arizona. Considering he hasn't logged a full practice yet, Watson may need to do so in order to have a chance to play on game day.