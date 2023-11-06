Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Watson (back/chest) wasn't diagnosed with a concussion after exiting late in Sunday's 20-3 win over the Rams, but the team is still monitoring the receiver's progress, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Though Watson avoided a concussion when he recorded his lone reception of the game late in the fourth quarter -- an acrobatic and contested 37-yard catch -- he landed hard on the field and was forced out with a pair of injuries. While LaFleur didn't suggest that the back or chest issue are major concerns for Watson, the second-year receiver's practice activity during the upcoming week could still be affected. Watson previously missed the Packers' first three games of the season due to a hamstring injury.