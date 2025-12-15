The Packers believe Watson (chest/shoulder) did not suffer a major injury during Sunday's 34-26 loss to the Broncos, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Watson was forced out of Sunday's road loss to Denver and taken to a hospital for treatment, though he was cleared to join his teammates for the return flight to Green Bay. It's a piece of welcome news for the Packers that Watson seemingly won't be forced to endure a long-term absence, but the explosive wideout now faces a short recovery window leading up to Saturday's key road divisional matchup against the Bears. In the event that Watson isn't able to get healthy in time for Week 16, all of Matthew Golden, Dontayvion Wicks and Bo Melton will figure to handle increased roles in the receiving game alongside Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed.