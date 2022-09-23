Watson (hamstring) returned to practice Friday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Green Bay got Watson and Allen Lazard (ankle) back from their respective injuries, but not Sammy Watkins (hamstring) or Randall Cobb (illness). If Watkins and Cobb are unable to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Watson and fellow rookie Romeo Doubs would both be in line for prominent roles alongside Lazard.

