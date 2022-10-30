Watson (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game in Buffalo, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

After putting together three consecutive limited practices during Week 8 prep, Watson will end his absence at two games due to a right hamstring issue. With Allen Lazard (shoulder) sidelined Sunday, the Packers will be rolling with Romeo Doubs, Sammy Watkins, Watson, Samori Toure and Amari Rodgers at wide receiver. In four appearances so far in his rookie season, Watson has gathered in seven of 11 targets for 52 yards and taken three carries for 19 yards and one touchdown.