Watson secured two of four targets for 45 yards in the Packers' 10-7 loss to the Eagles on Monday night.

Watson recorded gains of 20 and 25 yards on his pair of grabs, the latter catch getting the Packers out of the shadow of their own goalposts just before the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter. Watson's yardage total was a team-high figure, and he's now averaged over 20.0 yards per reception in all three games he's played this season. Romeo Doubs' early exit Monday due to a chest injury and Matthew Golden's (shoulder) inactive status both played a part in Watson continuing to operate as a primary downfield option, and that may persist in a Week 11 road matchup against the Giants if one or both of his teammates remain sidelined.