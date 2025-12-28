Watson recorded five receptions on six targets for 113 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 41-24 loss to the Ravens.

Watson has been limited by his own injuries and the absence of Jordan Love (concussion) in recent weeks. However, he was the primary driver of the team's offense through the air in Saturday's loss while surpassing 100 receiving yards for the first time since Week 14 of the 2024 season. Watson logged long receptions of 39, 31 and 23 yards, the longest of which went for a score early in the first quarter. Watson has logged at least 80 receiving yards in three of his last five contests and should be Green Bay's most productive receiver so long as he can remain on the field.