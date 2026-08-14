Packers' Christian Watson: Cameo appearance in preseason opener

Watson failed to bring in his only target in Thursday's 28-9 preseason loss to the Steelers.

The Packers began the game with most of their offensive starters on the field, including QB Jordan Love, but they all made quick exits. Watson heads into 2026 at the top of the depth chart at wide receiver after signing a four-year, $110.5 million contract extension in June, but Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden both figure to see significant roles as well, and as in years past in Matt LaFleur's offense, who the actual top option is could change from week to week. Watson has missed time to injuries in each of his four NFL seasons, playing just 10 regular-season contests last year and hauling in 35 of 55 targets for 611 yards and six touchdowns.