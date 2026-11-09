Watson secured seven of eight targets for 171 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' 45-27 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Watson repeatedly got the best of Christian Gonzalez and the rest of a talented Patriots secondary, recording team- and career-high receiving yardage totals along the way. Watson burned New England for four catches of 20-plus yards, including a game-long 49-yard grab, as well as a 39-yard touchdown catch in the latter portion of the third quarter. Watson's career-best line is up to a tally of 49-879-7 on 74 targets heading into a Week 10 home matchup against the Vikings next Sunday.