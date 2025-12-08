Watson had four receptions on as many targets for 89 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Sunday's 28-21 win over Chicago.

Watson made the most of his limited opportunities after cashing in a pair of 20-plus yard touchdown receptions against the Bears. The 26-year-old finished as the game's leading receiver despite tying two teammates for the team lead in targets (four). Watson has hit the ground running since being activated off on injured reserve back in Week 8. The 2022 second-round pick has provided fantasy managers with a 25-452-5 receiving line over that seven-game span. Watson is thriving as Green Bay's deep threat, almost forcing fantasy managers to start him in a tough matchup on the road against the Broncos next Sunday.