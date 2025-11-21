Watson (knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The Packers eventually listed seven wide receivers on their injury report by week's end, but only Watson, Romeo Doubs (wrist) and Bo Melton (shoulder) avoided designations in advance of Week 12 action. The list of those listed as questionable includes Matthew Golden (shoulder/wrist), Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and Savion Williams (foot), while Jayden Reed (foot/shoulder), who was designated for return from IR and limited at Friday's practice, won't play Sunday. In four appearances since making his season debut with a variety of WR personnel available, Watson has tallied 12 catches (on 17 targets) for 234 yards and two touchdowns.