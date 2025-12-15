default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Watson (chest) has been released from the hospital and is flying home with the Packers, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Watson was taken to the hospital after suffering a chest injury during Sunday's loss to the Broncos, but he has gained clearance to return home. The next update on Watson's status will surface no later than Tuesday, when the Packers resume practicing ahead of Saturday's game against the Bears.

More News