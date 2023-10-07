Watson (hamstring) was not listed with an injury designation ahead of Monday's contest against the Raiders, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.

It'll be interesting to see how much work Watson receives Monday with no injury designation given the productive wideout was close to a game-time decision last week against the Lions. In that eventual drubbing, Watson played just 45 percent of the offensive snaps, although it's hard to tell if he would have been out there for more had the game been a bit more competitive during the second half. The Packers have a bye in Week 6, so it's at least somewhat telling for fantasy managers that the team felt comfortable playing Watson even with a lengthy off period on tap. The Raiders are actually middle of the pack in terms of passing yards allowed this season, but they've given up a whopping eight passing TDs to wide receivers, good for fifth most in the league.