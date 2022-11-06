Watson (concussion) is active for Sunday's game against the Lions, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

After exiting the Packers' Week 8 loss to the Bills upon entering the concussion protocol, Watson sat out practice Wednesday before advancing to limited participation Thursday and Friday. Watson's active status implies that he cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol and some point after Friday's practice, so he's not expected to face any limitations Sunday. However, the rookie second-round pick has handled a depth role for much of the season and may not be a candidate to see many of Aaron Rodgers' targets behind fellow receivers Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs and Sammy Watkins.