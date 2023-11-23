Watson caught five of seven targets for 94 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 29-22 win over the Lions.

The second-year wideout looked as healthy as he's been all season and produced new season highs in catches and receiving yards, capping his performance with a 16-yard TD from Jordan Love late in the third quarter for Green Bay's final points of the day. Watson has gotten into the end zone in back-to-back games, but he could have a hard time extending that streak in Week 13 against a stingy Kansas City secondary.