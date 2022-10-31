Watson (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Bills.

After returning from a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury, Watson promptly picked up a new injury and exited in the first quarter. He went to the locker room for testing prior to being ruled out and will have to clear the NFL's concussion protocol to play in Week 9 against the Lions. Watson caught his only target for 12 yards prior to leaving the game.