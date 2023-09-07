Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that Watson didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

LaFleur noted that Watson was in attendance for the session, after the second-year wideout didn't appear to be present for the media-access portion of practice. In any case, Watson has now failed to log any reps in the Packers' first two practices of Week 1, putting his status firmly in question for Sunday's season opener versus the Bears. On a positive note, the Packers' receiver room seems to be getting healthier as a whole; Romeo Doubs (hamstring) upgraded from no participation Wednesday to limited participation Thursday, while Dontayvion Wicks (hamstring) moved from limited to full.