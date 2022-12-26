Head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that Watson (hip) is considered day-to-day, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Watson caught six of eight passes for 49 yards in the first half, but he was deemed questionable coming out of halftime with a hip issue and was eventually ruled out. However, it appears the injury isn't serious, and the rookie wideout will have a chance to suit up Sunday against the Vikings. The Packers' practice report Wednesday should provide further clarity on Watson's availability for Week 17.
