Coach Matt LaFleur indicated Monday that he's hopeful Watson (knee) will be able to play Sunday against the Vikings, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Meanwhile, fellow wideout Allen Lazard is dealing with an undisclosed issue that could impact his Week 1 status. Look for added context regarding both players to surface no later than Wednesday's practice/injury report. If Lazard and/or Watson are sidelined or limited this weekend, added opportunities would be available for Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb and Romeo Doubs.