Watson was a non-participant in practice Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Fellow wide receiver Romeo Doubs has been tending to a hamstring issue since at least Aug. 26, when he was sidelined for the Packers' preseason finale. With Watson joining Doubs on the sideline for the first official session of Week 1 prep, the statuses of both players bears monitoring Thursday and Friday to see if either is able to mix into drills. If one or both end up inactive Sunday at Chicago, Jayden Reed, Malik Heath, Samori Toure and Dontayvion Wicks (hamstring) likely would be quarterback Jordan Love's top options at receiver.