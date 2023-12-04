Coach Matt LaFleur relayed Monday that the Packers expect to know more about Watson's right hamstring injury Tuesday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The report indicates that Watson will probably undergo tests to determine the extent of his injury, but on the plus side Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com noted that the wideout "did seem to be moving better (Monday) during a brief sighting in the locker room." Prior to suffering his injury in Sunday's 27-19 win over the Chiefs, Watson caught seven of his nine targets for 71 yards and two TDs while adding two carries for 15 yards.