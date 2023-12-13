Watson (hamstring) was estimated as a non-participant on Wednesday's injury report, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Watson hasn't logged any notable on-field work since hurting his right hamstring near the end of the Packers' Week 13 win against the Chiefs. As for the rest of the team's receiving corps, Jayden Reed was listed as limited due to an ankle issue Wednesday, while Dontayvion Wicks wouldn't have practiced if the team had held a session due to an ankle concern of his own. Considering the group is banged-up at the moment, the situation will be one to monitor as the weekend draws closer to see who among the trio may join Romeo Doubs, Malik Heath and Samori Toure in the lineup Sunday versus the Buccaneers.