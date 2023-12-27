Watson (hamstring) officially was held out of Wednesday's walkthrough.

This comes as no surprise, as Watson took part in the team stretch but didn't join his teammates outside on the practice field. As for the rest of the Packers' receiving corps, Jayden Reed (toe/chest) was listed as limited, while Dontayvion Wicks (chest/ankle) also was a non-participant like Watson. As a result, the overall situation is one to watch to get a sense of who among the group may be available along with Romeo Doubs and Malik Heath on Sunday in Minnesota.