Watson (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Watson has yet to be listed as anything other than a non-participant on the four injury reports that the Packers have posted during the current campaign, the result of a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Romeo Doubs (hamstring) was limited Wednesday, so the top of the team's receiving corps appears to be in a similar shape as it was at the end of last week. Watson will have two more chances this week to put himself in a position to play Sunday at Atlanta.
More News
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Non-committal for Week 2•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Not playing Week 1•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Not stretching with teammates•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Confirmed as non-participant•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Absent from practice again•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Dealing with hamstring injury•