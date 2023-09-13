Watson (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Watson has yet to be listed as anything other than a non-participant on the four injury reports that the Packers have posted during the current campaign, the result of a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Romeo Doubs (hamstring) was limited Wednesday, so the top of the team's receiving corps appears to be in a similar shape as it was at the end of last week. Watson will have two more chances this week to put himself in a position to play Sunday at Atlanta.