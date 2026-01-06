Packers' Christian Watson: Doesn't play Week 18
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watson didn't play in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.
Watson was active for the contest but didn't see the field, as the Packers opted to rest most of their starters with an eye toward the wild-card round. Watson figures to play a prominent role in Saturday night's playoff opener against Chicago. In two games against the Bears this season, Watson caught a total of six passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns.
More News
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Bright spot for Packers•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Active in Week 17•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Comes down with illness, questionable•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Two catches in Week 16 loss•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Active in Week 16•