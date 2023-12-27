Watson (hamstring) took part in Wednesday's team stretch but ultimately didn't join his teammates for practice, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Watson's next on-field work will mark his first since straining his right hamstring in the waning moments of the Packers' Week 13 win against the Chiefs. Meanwhile, fellow wide receivers Jayden Reed (toe/chest) and Dontayvion Wicks (chest) were able to practice Wednesday, so Green Bay's receiving corps may be inching closer to 100 percent as it prepares for Sunday's NFC North showdown at Minnesota.