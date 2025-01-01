Watson (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.
Watson hasn't practiced since suffering a knee bruise Week 16 against the Saints, but he was listed as questionable for Sunday's eventual loss to Minnesota before ending up on the inactive list. A return to practice Thursday or Friday would give Watson a much better shot to play this Sunday against the Bears.
