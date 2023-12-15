Watson (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Watson hasn't practiced since injuring his right hamstring in the waning moments of the Packers' Week 13 win against the Chiefs. He thus has little chance to suit up this weekend, and if that comes to pass, the Packers' receiving corps will be populated by Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed (ankle), Malik Heath and Samori Toure, while fellow WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) is questionable for Week 15 action.