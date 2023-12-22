Watson (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game at Carolina, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The Packers aren't completely shutting the door, but multiple beat reporters have suggested that Watson's appearance on the practice field Friday was likely a test run for next week rather than being indicative of a legitimate effort to play this Sunday against the Panthers. It also isn't clear how much Watson did during Friday's practice, if anything, as the session was closed to media after warmups and stretches. Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) likely will fill in at wideout again this Sunday if he's able to play after being listed as questionable, with Watson then potentially returning Week 17 (at Minnesota) or Week 18 (vs. Chicago).