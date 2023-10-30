Watson was targeted eight times and caught three passes for 33 yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Vikings.

The eight targets were a season high for Watson, but unfortunately for fantasy players they did not result in much in terms of production. Watson is getting opportunities, drawing 20 targets over the last three games and leading Packers receivers in snaps in each of the last two. However, he has just one score on the season and is averaging 9.9 yards per reception outside of a 77-yard strike in Week 5. He will attempt to get going in Week 9 against a Rams team that had ceded just one score to opposing wideouts all season before giving up three to the Cowboys in Week 8.