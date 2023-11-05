Watch Now:

Watson suffered chest and back injuries and is under evaluation for a concussion during Sunday's game versus the Rams.

Watson connected with quarterback Jordan Love on a deep ball that the wide receiver had to go up for. At the end of the 37-yard play, Watson landed hard on his upper body and stayed down for a spell before making his way to the sideline. After he went to the locker room, the potential trio of health concerns were revealed.

