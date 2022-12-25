Watson departed Sunday's game at Miami due to a hip injury.
The Packers made the announcement after halftime, at which point Watson had hauled in six of eight targets for 49 yards. If he's unable to return, the team's receiving corps will have been whittled down to Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs, Randall Cobb and Samori Toure.
