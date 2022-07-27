Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said Watson (undisclosed) will "miss a little bit of time" after having a medical procedure during the offseason, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Neither player nor team has provided details on Watson's injury, apart from placing him on the PUP list and suggesting that he required a procedure but shouldn't be out for too long. Even if he makes it back within a week or two, the late start to camp isn't ideal for a rookie wideout who needs to make a good impression on demanding veteran QB Aaron Rodgers. Schneidman also reports that veteran wideout Sammy Watkins (undisclosed) is expected to return from the non-football injury list soon.