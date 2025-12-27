Watson (shoulder/illness) is expected to play Saturday night against the Ravens, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Watson, who was a deemed a full practice participant Tuesday and Wednesday, didn't practice Thursday and was listed as questionable ahead of Week 17 action. However, Pelissero indicates that the wideout is ready to go versus Baltimore, with Watson's status, either way, set to be confirmed when inactives are posted ahead of Saturday's 8:00 p.m. ET kickoff.