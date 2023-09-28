Watson (hamstring) is expected to suit up for Thursday's contest against the Lions, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Watson and Aaron Jones (hamstring), who is also listed as questionable, are both expected to suit up for Thursday Night Football but could have their snaps managed. For Watson, an appearance Thursday would constitute his regular-season debut, while Jones hasn't taken the field since Week 1. Official word on Watson's status will come roughly 90 minutes before Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff time.