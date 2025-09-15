Packers' Christian Watson: Expects to practice after Week 4
Watson (ACL) said Monday he expects to return to practice upon his window to do so opening after Week 4, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Watson is recovering from a right ACL tear and has opened the 2025 campaign on the reserve/PUP list, so the earliest time his 21-day practice window can open will be Week 5. The Packers are on bye that week, making Week 6 against the Bengals the earliest likely possibility for Watson's regular-season debut. Green Bay signed Watson to a one-year, $13.25 million contract extension less than one week ago, signaling confidence in the 2022 second-round pick's recovery and ability to contribute on offense. With Jayden Reed (collarbone) expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks, Watson could immediately step into a significant role once he's healthy.
More News
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Nabs one-year contract extension•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: On reserve/PUP list to begin season•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Could return around Week 5•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Looking good in recovery•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Progressing, but won't be rushed•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Officially on active/PUP list•