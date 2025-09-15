default-cbs-image
Watson (ACL) said Monday he expects to return to practice upon his window to do so opening after Week 4, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Watson is recovering from a right ACL tear and has opened the 2025 campaign on the reserve/PUP list, so the earliest time his 21-day practice window can open will be Week 5. The Packers are on bye that week, making Week 6 against the Bengals the earliest likely possibility for Watson's regular-season debut. Green Bay signed Watson to a one-year, $13.25 million contract extension less than one week ago, signaling confidence in the 2022 second-round pick's recovery and ability to contribute on offense. With Jayden Reed (collarbone) expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks, Watson could immediately step into a significant role once he's healthy.

