Watson (ACL) said Monday he expects to return to practice upon his window to do so opening Week 4, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Watson is recovering from a right ACL tear and has opened the 2025 campaign on the reserve/PUP list, so the earliest time his 21-day practice window can open will be Week 4. The Packers are then slated to be on bye Week 5, making Week 6 against the Bengals the earliest likely possible for Watson's regular-season debut. Green Bay signed Watson to a one-year, $13.25 million contract extension less than one week ago, signaling confidence in the 2022 second-round pick's recovery and ability to contribute on offense. With Jayden Reed (collarbone) expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks, Watson could immediately step into a significant role once healthy.

