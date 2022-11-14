Watson (chest) hauled in four of eight targets for 107 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over Dallas.

Watson got off to a rough start with two drops early in the contest, but Aaron Rodgers kept faith in his young receiver and the duo was rewarded with a trio of trips to the end zone. The 2022 second-round pick has battled injury and poor play through nine weeks, but Sunday's standout performance should place him back on the map in fantasy circles. With fellow rookie starter Romeo Doubs (ankle) expected to miss multiple weeks, Watson has a real opportunity to establish himself quickly as one of Green Bay's top wideouts. Make sure the 23-year-old is rostered ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Titans.