Watson caught four of six targets for 46 yards in Monday's 24-12 win over the Rams.

Watson maintained his status as the Packers' No. 1 wideout despite the return of fellow rookie Romeo Dobbs (ankle) from injured reserve. The 23-year-old failed to extend his four-game scoring streak -- in which he produced a whopping seven touchdowns -- but he did lead the team in targets. Watson could have kept his impressive streak alive had he not ran an incorrect route on the Packers' final drive that would have resulted in a wide-open touchdown. With Green Bay's receiving corps getting back to full strength, a slight dip in usage should be expected for Watson moving forward. For now, the rookie remains a strong fantasy play heading into a road matchup against Miami that could produce a high point total.