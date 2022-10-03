Watson caught one pass for eight yards and had one carry for 15 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 overtime victory over the Patriots.

After missing Week 3 with a hamstring injury, Watson returned to action Sunday and played 18 snaps, the fourth most among Packers receivers. He garnered three targets and did not do much in the passing game, but he did put his speed on display on a second quarter jet sweep that netted him his first career score. Watson is not handling a key role in the offense, but he has shown a couple glimpses of the potential that made him a second-round draft pick back in April.