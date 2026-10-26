Watson notched five catches (on eight targets) for 57 yards and no touchdowns during Sunday's 20-17 defeat at Detroit.

Watson's team-high 28-yard catch in the second quarter got the Packers into the red zone for the third time in Week 7, but after a Jordan Love to Tucker Kraft TD connection on the team's second possession, Green Bay otherwise failed to score on three of four trips to premium territory. Watson himself paced the team in receiving yards Sunday, but he also wasn't able to score a TD for the third time in the last four games, leaving him sitting on six scores in seven appearances. He and his teammates have a quick turnaround with a Thursday night matchup with the Panthers on tap in Week 8.