Head coach Matt LaFleur acknowledged Thursday that Watson (knee) likely "would have to get some work in" at Friday's practice in order to have a chance to play Sunday against the Bears, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

Watson hasn't practiced since sustaining a bruised left knee Week 16 against the Saints, but he at least warmed up with his teammates Thursday for the first time since then, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Friday's session thus will be key for Watson's odds to return to action this weekend. During this past Sunday's loss at Minnesota, Dontayvion Wicks was the clear beneficiary among Packers wide receivers with Watson sidelined, ranking second at the position in snap share (73 percent) behind Romeo Doubs (86 percent) and ahead of Jayden Reed (71 percent), Bo Melton (25 percent) and Malik Heath (24 percent).