Watson (knee) logged a full practice Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Watson came up favoring his right knee on the Packers' second-to-last offensive snap this past Sunday at Denver, but after a few days to rest up, the second-year wideout is good to go following an uncapped session. Because of injuries, he's been limited to just three appearances this season in which he's put together an 8-143-1 line on 16 targets and also rushed once for minus-5 yards.