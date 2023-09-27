Watson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Lions, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Watson is being listed as questionable for the fourth straight week, but the wideout looks as though he'll have a good chance at making his season debut Thursday after telling reporters that he expects to play. The Packers have listed him as a limited practice participant throughout the week, albeit with the designations perhaps meaning less than usual with the team holding walk-through sessions instead of more physical practices. Absent further updates, Watson's fantasy managers would be wise to treat the wideout as a game-time decision heading into Thursday's contest, with clarity expected to come when the Packers release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks have been Green Bay's top wide receivers so far this season, and all three are candidates to lose snaps and targets once Watson returns, with Wicks in particular appearing vulnerable.