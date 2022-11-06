Watson is under evaluation for a concussion during Sunday's contest at Detroit.
The Packers lost Romeo Doubs (ankle) on their first play from scrimmage, and losing Watson to a head injury for the second week in a row would put the team down two of its three rookie wide receivers. If Watson reenters the concussion protocol, Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Amari Rodgers and Samori Toure will be the WRs available to quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the rest of Week 9.
