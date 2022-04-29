The Packers selected Watson in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 34th overall.

Watson (6-foot-4, 208 pounds) is a tall receiver out of North Dakota State with compelling long speed (4.36-second 40), a combination of traits very similar to free-agent departure and former starting Green Bay wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling. He doesn't project to do much as an underneath or even intermediate target in the NFL, but Watson eventually should develop into a more complete version of what MVS was for the Packers. Watson is a good bet to emerge as Green Bay's main boundary receiver and deep threat, even as a rookie.